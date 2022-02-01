Tom Brady officially announces his retirement
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports that NFL superstar Tom Brady announced this morning on Instagram that he is indeed retiring at 44 years old.
Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer joins the Live show to discuss 2022 Super Bowl predictions, Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL, and the outlook for the business of football.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took flak for lighthearted swagger after he led his team to a win over Kansas City and a berth in the Super Bowl.
Justin Fields explained why it'll be helpful for him to have a defensive-minded head coach like Matt Eberflus.
At some point during a crazy Saturday that included ESPN reporting that quarterback Tom Brady will retire and Brady pushing back, it was suggested that Brady won’t retire before February 4, because he’s owed $15 million in deferred signing-bonus money that day. Frankly, the February 4 trigger meanings nothing. Brady signed a new contract last [more]
Credit a Bengals comeback and another perfect day from Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson for the 27-24 victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid appeared to want a replay review of a potential Joe Mixon fumble just before the Bengals’ game-winning field goal in overtime of the AFC Championship Game. Mixon ran for a first down, stumbled to the ground, got up and dropped the ball. Mixon clearly thought a Chiefs player had knocked him [more]
"It hit my hands, I thought I had it and I don't know how I dropped it. I didn't drop a ball in practice all week, caught everything that came my way."
Manning remembers premature reports about his retirement four years before he won his second Super Bowl, says Brady’s in the same boat.
From Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey partying in Miami, to Michael J. Fox cloning himself and the first Bud Bowl, Super Bowl XXIII had some iconic ads.
CBS didn't seem to expect Walker Hayes' halftime performance in the #Chiefs vs. #Bengals game.
The Los Angeles Rams will be the second NFL team ever to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium.
Was this a fumble?
Christyn Williams played a complete game with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists as UConn held off a pesky Providence team 69-61. The Huskies have now defeated Providence in 30 straight games, and have not lost a conference game since 2013, a streak of 168 wins.
What does the future look like for the quarterback?
Things ended a bit differently for the Bengals.
Richard Sherman gave 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas some good advice after Thomas allowed Cooper Kupp's touchdown.
A video of a son paying tribute to his late father while celebrating the Cincinnati Bengals’ Sunday Super Bowl LVI qualification has gone viral on TikTok. “I never thought I’d be crying because of a football game,” Tseng says in the video’s voiceover. Tseng wore his father’s vintage Bengals’ shirt while watching the Sunday playoff game with his mother.
Justin Fields attended Monday’s news conference when the Bears introduced General Manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. Fields went into the 2021 season as a rookie backup learning the ropes behind Andy Dalton and from Nick Foles. He will go into 2022 as the unquestioned starter. “I’m willing to do whatever to win,” Fields [more]
Observations from a disappointing #49ers loss in the NFC championship.
If the Tampa Bay Bucs are grooming Kyle Trask to be their next quarterback when Tom Brady retires, there's still a lot of grooming to be done.