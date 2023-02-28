U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.15
    -12.09 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,656.70
    -232.39 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,455.54
    -11.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.99
    +0.72 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.84
    +1.16 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    +0.27 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1500
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,224.79
    -177.03 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.53
    -8.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Top 3 things to know today — Target earnings, dropping home prices, AMC outlook

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance anchor Dave Briggs brings you 3 things to know from the markets on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories