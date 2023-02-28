Top 3 things to know today — Target earnings, dropping home prices, AMC outlook
Yahoo Finance anchor Dave Briggs brings you 3 things to know from the markets on Tuesday.
AMC reported a loss for a 14th consecutive quarter and fourth consecutive year Tuesday, but shares still gained in after-hours trading.
AMC reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 14 cents a share. Wall Street was expecting a loss of 21 cents.
"We have made good progress reducing the channel inventory," Chief Executive Enrique Lores told Reuters in an interview. "In our second-half, the channel inventory will have been normalized and therefore just because of normal seasonality the sales of PCs will be stronger," Lores said. HP forecast second-quarter adjusted per share earnings between 73 cents and 83 cents, above analysts' average estimate of 76 cents.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $483.32, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session.
Novavax said Tuesday there's "substantial doubt" regarding its ability to continue, and shares of the biotech stock crashed in late trading.
Rivian shares are sliding after the EV maker report mixed Q4 results, and a production forecast that missed the mark.
With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don't get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs' chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024.
(Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. said there's substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.
Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.
Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.
Markets are "forward-discounting mechanisms engaged in an ongoing operation," and investors best remember that, says strategist Seth Golden.
Nio reports Q4 FY 2022 earnings on March 1. Analysts predict COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues, and a challenging economy could widen losses.
As investing platforms, Charles Schwab and Fidelity make for a very apples-to-apples comparison. Both are long-standing brokerage houses with a history of financial management, personal advising and retail services. Both have introduced online trading platforms in the form of apps … Continue reading → The post Fidelity vs. Charles Schwab: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Union Pacific stock could double with a new CEO. Meanwhile, railroad stocks keep losses to a minimum despite Ohio disaster.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(0.26), missing the consensus of $(0.24) and sales of $136.49 million, beating the consensus of $134.07 million. For FY23, the company expects Nuplazid sales of $520-$550 million compared to a consensus of $569.16 million. Raymond James, maintaining a Market Perform rating, writes that 2023 revenue guidance does not include potential contributions from trofinetide, with a PDUFA date of March 12 for Rett Syndrome. The analyst pr
By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Santa Monica-based medical apparel maker FIGS, Inc. reported a jump in revenue thanks to more orders from existing and new customers. The company, which went public in early 2021, said fourth-quarter 2022 revenue rose 12.6% to $144.9 million. Active customers rose 22.5% during 2022, reaching 2.3 million at the end […]
Arconic’s advisers have also reached out to other potential buyers, people familiar with the matter said.