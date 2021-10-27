Top retirement challenges for women

MarketWatch

KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.