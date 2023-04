Reuters

BHP Group's programme to support promising minerals explorers will expand beyond copper and nickel to prospective uranium and lithium projects from September, the head of its Xplor program said on Wednesday. The Xplor accelerator program chose seven projects around the world to support for six months from January in its first year this year that fit with BHP's portfolio - copper and nickel - and are key to the energy transition. BHP expects the world to need twice the amount of copper by 2030 as is produced this year, and four times the amount of nickel.