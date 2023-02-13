U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.02
    +36.56 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,162.33
    +293.06 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,857.38
    +139.26 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,930.28
    +11.46 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.49
    -0.23 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.80
    -7.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.96
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7190
    -0.0250 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2134
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8210
    +1.3830 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,598.82
    -351.52 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.96
    -8.53 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,943.61
    +61.16 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Travel: Expedia saw ‘accelerating demand’ in Q4, CEO says

Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, global travel demand, travel trends, consumer spending, and the outlook for Expedia.

