Travel: Expedia saw ‘accelerating demand’ in Q4, CEO says

Flashy bank account sign-up bonuses are becoming harder to ignore. For example, Citi with their Citi Priority account and Chase with their Chase Private Client account are now offering $2,000 for rolling your cash into a new checking account (details below). Experts say that while high-dollar bonuses are certainly worth considering, you should also look into whether you may be able to earn bigger rewards over the longer term with something like a high-yield savings account.