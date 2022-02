Travel: ‘Leisure demand pie is big enough’ for hotels and Airbnb, analyst says

Reuters

Canada's largest carrier, which lost C$3.6 billion in 2021, is adding flights and bringing back staff amid hopes for a further easing of government restrictions. Canada's largest provinces are reopening businesses and removing vaccine passport curbs as coronavirus cases drop and after facing mass protests against the measures. Air Canada said it would increase its available seat miles capacity by 243% during the first three months of 2022, compared with the same quarter in 2021, although it was down 44% from 2019 levels.