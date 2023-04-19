The Travelers Companies stock rises on Q1 earnings beat
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith break down the rise in stock for The Travelers Companies.
First Republic Bank (FRC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Investing is often a game in reverse psychology. There’s a natural tendency to chase stocks that are outperforming the market, but the savvy investor will know that finding the ones languishing in the doldrums could potentially generate the best returns. The key of course is to sort the wheat from the chaff and find the beaten-down names that for one reason or another are severely undervalued. This is where Wall Street’s stock pros come in handy. They can point investors toward such temporarily
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell after the carmaker cut prices in the US for the second time this month, further demonstrating Elon Musk’s willingness to sacrifice profitability for demand.Most Read from BloombergAirline Blunder Sells $10,000 Asia-US Business Class Tickets for $300Worthless Degrees Are Creating an Unemployable Generation in IndiaIndia Passes China as World’s Most Populous Nation, UN SaysRussian Memo Said War Leaves Moscow Too Reliant on Chinese TechDisney Is Set to Eliminat
Elevance Health (ELV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.16% and 2.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Some of the nation's largest regional banks offer new signs of how they fared during a tumultuous period for the industry
Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has reported Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS of $9.46, up 15.5% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $9.26. Revenue is up 10.7% to $42.17 billion, beating the expectations of $40.83 billion, driven by higher premium revenue due to membership growth in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage and premium rate increases in the Health Benefits business. Operating revenue increased 10.6% to $41.89 billion, attributable to growth in pharmacy product revenue within CarelonRx driven by growth in m
Synchrony (SYF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.46% and 0.82%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
PacWest (PACW) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Is Netflix now becoming a cash flow story? Maybe.
Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to health care and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?
(Bloomberg) -- Ally Financial Inc.’s profit fell more than analysts expected as it made fewer auto loans and put aside additional provisions to cover mounting consumer defaults.Most Read from BloombergAirline Blunder Sells $10,000 Asia-US Business Class Tickets for $300Worthless Degrees Are Creating an Unemployable Generation in IndiaIndia Passes China as World’s Most Populous Nation, UN SaysRussian Memo Said War Leaves Moscow Too Reliant on Chinese TechDisney Is Set to Eliminate Thousands of Jo
"We think the recent collapse in breadth is the market's way of warning us we are far from out of the woods with this bear market," Mike Wilson said.
The sudden drop on no immediate fundamental catalyst flushed millions of dollars worth of futures positions.
Intuitive's strong results in the quarter ending March were largely driven by the 26% growth in its robotic surgical system da Vinci's procedure volumes.
(Bloomberg) -- The biggest winner from Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. is a New York private equity firm that’s walking away with a return on its investment of more than 1,500%.Most Read from BloombergAirline Blunder Sells $10,000 Asia-US Business Class Tickets for $300Worthless Degrees Are Creating an Unemployable Generation in IndiaIndia Passes China as World’s Most Populous Nation, UN SaysRussian Memo Said War Leaves Moscow Too Reliant on Chinese TechDisn
The cash-strapped drugstore chain is looking for a permanent leader amid declining demand and looming legal challenges.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) clocked a first-quarter total net revenue increase of 28.2% year-over-year to $7.18 billion, beating the consensus of $7.12 billion. Net interest income jumped 46% to $4.63 billion, while noninterest income rose 4.6% to $2.51 billion. Provision for credit losses in the quarter under review jumped to $427 million, compared with $112 million in the year-ago period. This was driven by the acquisition of MUB and continued economic uncertainty. While credit quality factors ha
Morgan Stanley reports first-quarter earnings of $3 billion, or $1.70 a share, on revenue of $14.5 billion.
(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Corp. funds have defaulted on a $161.4 million mortgage for a dozen office buildings, mostly around Washington, DC, as rising vacancies hit property values.Most Read from BloombergWorthless Degrees Are Creating an Unemployable Generation in IndiaOne Tesla Deal Propels Little-Known Family to $800 Million FortuneApple, Goldman Sachs Debut Savings Account With 4.15% Annual YieldFox to Pay $787 Million to Settle Election Suit, Dominion SaysChatGPT Can Decode Fed Speak, Pred
The lender is recovering following the turmoil in the sector during which two banks collapsed last month.