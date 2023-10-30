Treasury Dept. to issue $114B in bonds amid elevated yields

The U.S. Treasury Department will be issuing $114 billion in bonds — at a time when Treasury yields are spiking and flirt with 5% rates — on Wednesday ahead of the Fed's November interest rate decision. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jared Blikre monitors how Wall Street is reacting to this rising bond supply and expectations on the Fed's rate strategy.

