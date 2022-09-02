U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,909.80
    -57.05 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,212.86
    -443.56 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,582.29
    -202.84 (-1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.61
    -12.21 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.84
    +0.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    +12.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    17.89
    +0.22 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1498
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2010
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,831.97
    +19.67 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.95
    -8.72 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Treasury Secretary Yellen cites 10 million jobs added under the Biden administration

Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the figures from the August jobs report in comparison to Janet Yellen's overall jobs data under President Biden's administration.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Rat

  • Why Dutch Bros Fell Almost 9% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) fell 8.6% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the California legislature approved the creation of a new wage- control board for the fast-food industry. The board would have the right to not only raise the minimum wage paid by quick-serve restaurants, but also set working conditions, too. It's been recommended California hike its minimum wage to as much as $22 per hour.

  • Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

    FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume operating at 0100 GMT on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine.

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • August jobs report isn’t enough to ‘please the Fed,’ strategist says

    Former Chase Chief Economist Anthony Chan and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jordan Jackson join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report, labor supply, labor demand, rate hikes, and the outlook for the economy amid recessionary fears.

  • Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe

    Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could no longer provide a timefrme for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely. Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses

  • 6 states could potentially charge borrowers income tax on their forgiven student loan debt

    Which states will levy income tax on student loan forgiveness is “an evolving issue” that could change in the coming weeks and months.

  • August jobs report: Job market 'falling back to earth,' unemployment rises to 3.7%.

    The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, "getting Americans back to work," says Labor Secretary Walsh. Unemployment rose from 3.5% to 3.7%.

  • Retirees want to go back to work — but they’re worried about this

    While more than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, 43% of retirees see their age as a barrier to getting a new job. According to an American Staffing Association survey, the fear of ageism poses a barrier to retirees contemplating un-retirement. Overall, 14% of current retirees said they are open to or actively looking for work.

  • Sears Gets Green Light to Wrap Up Bankruptcy Case After 4 Years

    A bankruptcy judge signed off on a $180 million settlement of a Sears creditor lawsuit against former chairman Edward S. Lampert and other executives, clearing the final hurdle for the retailer to wrap up its chapter 11 case.

  • China’s Pinduoduo Quietly Launches U.S. E-Commerce Site Temu

    Shanghai-based Pinduoduo has become popular among lower-income consumers in China with its discounted goods. Now, it is expanding overseas as the economy loses steam at home.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to Europe ahead of the onset of winter if the outage was extended. Russia slashed flows through the pipeline to 40% of capacity in June and to 20% in July.

  • How investors are reading an August jobs report as stock-market rally evaporates

    A stock market rally that followed a slower but solid gain in U.S. employment in August gives way to losses. Here's what investors and analysts have to say.

  • 3M Should Be Blocked From Health Care Spinoff, Suit Argues

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. should be blocked from spinning off its health care business and paying shareholder dividends in order to preserve money that soldiers suing the industrial conglomerate expect to win, according to a new federal lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Rate-H

  • California Walnut Farmers, Facing Glut, Struggle to Reach Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As summer winds down and the holiday season nears, California’s $1 billion walnut industry is gearing up for its busiest shipping season. The problem is getting nuts out the door. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge U

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock rally fizzles, dollar retreats after U.S. jobs data

    A rally in world stocks fizzled on Friday while the U.S. dollar retreated from a 24-year high on the yen, after data that showed the U.S. labour market is starting to loosen failed to allay investors fears about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in August, but moderate wage growth and a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to deliver a third 75 basis point interest rate hike this month. This initially cheered investors and helped the S&P 500 index zoom up over 1%.

  • Oil Posts Weekly Loss as Global Energy Demand Outlook Darkens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell this week as prospects for a global economic slowdown weighed heavily on the demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingWest Texas Intermediate futures dropped

  • Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Stock Won’t Outperform Soon, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded chemical producers Dow and LyondellBasell to Neutral from Overweight.

  • Fed seen sticking to interest rate hikes even as unemployment rises

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is seen sticking to sharp interest rate hikes in coming months to cool inflation, but rising U.S. unemployment and a slowdown in wage growth has traders betting that borrowing costs next year may not end up quite as high as previously anticipated. That's the read from markets after the Labor Department reported Friday that employers added a more-than-expected 315,000 jobs last month, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% as more workers joined the labor force, and wage growth slowed from its earlier torrid pace. Traders still expect the Fed to deliver a third 75-basis point rate hike at its Sept 20-21 meeting, lifting the benchmark rate to 3%-3.25%, though they have pared that probability to 60% from 70% before the report, based on the CME Fedwatch tool.