Treasury yields rise as Fed expected to hike rates again
Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Wednesday’s Fed’s FOMC meeting.
Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Wednesday’s Fed’s FOMC meeting.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.
Add Ford to the growing list of industrial letdowns for the third quarter.
Ignore Buffett's wisdom? Maybe just this once.
Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.
In the second quarter, when markets were losing ground, billionaire hedge fund managers weren't running away. Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shot up after their market debut in late 2020, but the good times didn't last very long. Billionaire hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont and his fund, Coatue Management, clearly expect better times ahead for SoFi's stock.
This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.
What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on in September. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad […]
In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the top stocks in the portfolio of billionaire Chris Rokos. To skip our analysis of Chris Rokos’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Chris Rokos. Christopher Rokos, […]
Shares of Microsoft Corp. fell 0.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the software behemoth said it raised its quarterly dividend by 9.7%, to 68 cents a share from 62 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Dec. 8 to shareholders of record on Nov. 17. Based on Monday's stock closing price of $244.52, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.11%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF of 0.96% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.
The latest pronouncements by the president aren't exactly doing the two healthcare companies any favors.
Tesla's billionaire CEO fears the economy is headed for a worse scenario than current inflation.
Honda gave employees nine days to decide how to return part of their bonus.
We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...
Are you looking for a cannabis stock with positive cash flows? How about a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a dividend payout that has rocketed more than 1,000% higher over the past five years? More people spending more time in their offices is part of the reason Innovative Industrial's stock price has fallen hard this year, but it isn't the only one.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses the reversal in Bluebird Bio shares after the FDA approved its second gene therapy.
The chipmaker is down substantially this year despite an upbeat outlook and a strong run of results.
Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.
This diverse basket of industrial companies has served as a reliable source of passive income for decades.