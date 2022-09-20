U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,859.04
    -40.85 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,693.65
    -326.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,437.00
    -98.02 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.71
    -16.13 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.48
    -1.25 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.40
    -8.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.26 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    -0.0051 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0910 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1397
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7500
    +0.5320 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,881.65
    -170.43 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.46
    -8.57 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.45
    -33.23 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Treasury yields rise as Fed expected to hike rates again

Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Wednesday’s Fed’s FOMC meeting.

