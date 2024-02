The ten-year Treasury note yield has surged about 30 basis over the past two trading days. It comes as the US dollar is rising on the expectation the Federal Reserve won't raise rates in March.

Yahoo Finance Market Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the bond market action.

