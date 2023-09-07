Trudeau Sees No Political Space for China Rapproachment

Reuters
Analysts have cut their bullish near-term forecasts for the Canadian dollar as China's economy weakens and the gap between U.S. and Canadian bond yields grows, but still expect the currency to be stronger in a year, a Reuters poll showed. The median forecast of nearly 40 foreign exchange analysts was for the loonie to strengthen 1.9% to 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 74.63 U.S. cents, in three months, compared to 1.32 in last month's forecast. "The loonie has lost a few feathers in recent weeks," said Stefane Marion, chief economist and strategist at National Bank of Canada.