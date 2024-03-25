Trump Allowed to Pay Smaller $175 Million Bond, Appeals Court Rules

Reuters
The U.S. central bank needs to proceed carefully as it decides when to begin cutting interest rates, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said on Monday, citing, as many of her colleagues have, the rough balance now between the dangers of easing monetary policy too soon and those of moving too slowly. With inflation falling but still high, and the labor market still strong, "the risks to achieving our employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance," Cook said in remarks prepared for delivery to an event hosted by Harvard University. "Nonetheless, fully restoring price stability may take a cautious approach to easing monetary policy over time."