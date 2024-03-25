Trump Allowed to Pay Smaller $175 Million Bond, Appeals Court Rules

Reuters

The U.S. Federal Reserve looks on track to cut interest rates as the presidential campaign season heats up, potentially delivering President Joe Biden a boost as polls show Americans dislike his handling of the economy. The Fed could play an outsized - and potentially uncomfortable - election-year role by helping shape attitudes about stubbornly high inflation and mounting housing costs that have been a drag on Biden's reelection efforts. Rate cuts will also invite critics - Republican challenger Donald Trump chief among them - to argue an agency set up to be an independent monetary authority is tipping the political scales toward Biden.