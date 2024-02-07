Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,995.06
    +40.83 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,677.36
    +156.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,756.64
    +147.65 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,950.36
    -3.27 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.07
    +0.76 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,049.90
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0775
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1100
    +0.0200 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2628
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1750
    +0.2750 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,136.20
    +923.04 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.75
    -52.26 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,119.92
    -40.74 (-0.11%)
     

Trump endorsement sparks Anheuser-Busch stock boost

4
Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) closed higher Wednesday after receiving praise from former President Donald Trump. Trump stated the brewer of Bud Light deserves "a second chance," providing a surprise endorsement for the company.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

