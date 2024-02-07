Trump endorsement sparks Anheuser-Busch stock boost

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) closed higher Wednesday after receiving praise from former President Donald Trump. Trump stated the brewer of Bud Light deserves "a second chance," providing a surprise endorsement for the company.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith