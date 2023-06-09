Trump Indicted on 37 Counts in Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 counts related to his refusal to return classified documents found at his Florida home. Trump, running for the Republican presidential nomination again, says he's innocent. Bloomberg's Kailey Leinz reports. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en