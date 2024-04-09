Trump Media, Google, Blackberry-AMD: Trending tickers

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) have fallen dramatically from their highs after debuting on the Nasdaq in March.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares are trading higher after the company resolved problems with its Gemini AI platform. Google revealed the platform in February, which faced consumer backlash over misinformation concerns.

Blackberry (BB) shares are trading higher after the company announced a deal with AMD (AMD) to collaborate on a robotics project, combining software and hardware technologies from both companies.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith