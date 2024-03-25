Trump Media, owner of Truth Social, to start trading Tuesday

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) soared on Monday. On Friday, shareholders approved a deal to merge Digital World and Trump Media. The combined company is called Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and will start trading on Tuesday, March 26 under the ticker DJT. Trump Media is the parent company of the social media company Truth Social.

