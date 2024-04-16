Trump Media stock falls after sharing livestreaming plans

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) shares have declined by over 30% in the past week, its valuation also falling by $3 billion. The stock continues to tumble lower in Tuesday's trading session.

Yahoo Finance Media Reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down the media company's plans to roll out a live TV streaming platform on Truth Social, outlining the type of content the social media site expects to air on this service.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.