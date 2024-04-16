Trump Media stock falls, United Airlines earnings: Yahoo Finance

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) are falling for a second day. This time, shares are sinking after the parent company of Truth Social announced it was going to launch a live streaming service. On Wall Street, earnings are in focus. UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Bank of America (BAC), and Morgan Stanley (MS) are among the top trending tickers after issuing their quarterly updates. United Airlines (UAL) is set to join the group when it reports its first-quarter earnings after the close. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include AMC Entertainment (AMC), Sea Limited (SE), and Apple (AAPL).

Top guests today include:

Gita Gopinath, IMF First Deputy Managing Director

George Goncalves, MUFG Head of US Macro Strategy

Blake Gwinn, RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Rates Strategy

Peter McNally, Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Industrials Materials and Energy

Robert Eifler, Noble Corporation CEO and President