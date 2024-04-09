Trump Media stock plummets, erasing all gains

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) have experienced a significant decline, erasing all the gains the stock had made since the company went public in March. The stock, which had previously hit a high of $80 per share, has now fallen to approximately $37 per share.

Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the details and highlights the company's 2023 annual report.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith