Trump Organization and CFO expected to be charged Thursday: RPT

Of course, no one knows what the second half of the year holds, but no matter what happens, here are two excellent companies that are worth buying and holding through the next six months and beyond: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pharma giant Eli Lilly boasts an exciting pipeline. One of the company's most interesting projects is tirzepatide, a diabetes and obesity drug currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.