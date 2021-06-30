Trump Organization and CFO expected to be charged Thursday: RPT
The Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be charged Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal. Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita shares the details.
Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were moving higher in early trading on Wednesday, after a Wall Street analyst raised his bank's price target for the shares in a bullish note. As of 10:15 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price. Citibank analyst Jeff Chung raised the bank's price target on NIO to $72, from $58.30, while reiterating his previous buy rating on the shares.
The stock of space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has been flying high recently. Today, Bank of America Securities issued a downgrade on Virgin Galactic stock, knocking it down two notches from a buy rating to underperform (sell), as reported by CNBC. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the company a license for passenger space flights after its latest successful test flight in May.
BMO Capital's Ambrish Srivastava upgraded Micron to Outperform from Market Perform only hours ahead of an earnings report. The analyst says his intriguing move has nothing to do with the incoming report.
In late May, graphics chip-maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) surprised shareholders with an announcement that it would execute a four-for-one stock split. The stock split is finally almost here. Shares of NVIDIA have notably soared recently.
Dividends paid to investors by corporations come in two kinds – ordinary and qualified – and the difference has a large effect on the taxes that will be owed. Ordinary dividends are taxed as ordinary income, meaning a investor must … Continue reading → The post Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
U.S. oil giant Exxon has had a great run, but that doesn't change one Fool's mind about the big switch he made during the 2020 energy downturn.
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are the two largest e-commerce companies in China. Alibaba is expected to control 50.8% of the market this year, according to eMarketer, as JD claims 15.9%. Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall marketplaces primarily connect merchants to buyers, generating most of its revenue from listing fees and commissions.
For its fourth quarter ended April 25, 2021, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) announces net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $563.9 million, representing $0.52 per share on a diluted basis. The results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were affected by a pre-tax expense of $29.1 million following the delivery of an early redemption notice of senior unsecured notes, a pre-tax gain on disposal of $26.6 milli
Based on the results of the stress tests, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) decided to increase its quarterly dividend payment by 17% to $0.21 per share. Based on its current stock price, this translates to an annual dividend yield of just over 2%.
Following successful stress testing, banks will have much more autonomy to return capital to shareholders.
We at Insider Monkey have gone over 866 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) based on […]
Of course, no one knows what the second half of the year holds, but no matter what happens, here are two excellent companies that are worth buying and holding through the next six months and beyond: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pharma giant Eli Lilly boasts an exciting pipeline. One of the company's most interesting projects is tirzepatide, a diabetes and obesity drug currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.
The 97-year-old told CNBC in an interview alongside Berkshire CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett that the United States should take a leaf out of China's book and "step in preemptively to stop speculation". Communist Party-ruled China "did the right thing" by reining in Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, who has hardly been seen in public since he criticised regulators in a speech in October last year. Alibaba was also hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming “platform economy”.
BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) just might be the most underappreciated biotech on the planet. The German company initially developed the COVID-19 vaccine that caught Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) attention. Many people now refer to that vaccine as "the Pfizer vaccine," completely leaving BioNTech out.
While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 2.1% and 6.5%, respectively, in the last month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by a modest 0.6%. Shares of the demand-side advertising technology company, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), have rallied by around 30% in the past month. Recently, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google announced plans to push back the phasing out of third-party cookies to 2023.
Houston-based specialty refiner Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) announced last night that it has come to an agreement to divest its oil recycling division for $140 million. Vertex said it will sell its used motor oil collection and recycling business to Safety-Kleen, a division of environmental and industrial services company Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH). The assets included in the agreement collectively generated $4.5 million in operating income in the first quarter of 2021, and will be sold to Safety-Kleen for $140 million in cash.