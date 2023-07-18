Trump probe, bank earnings, Microsoft's record high close: Top stories

Former President Donald Trump reports being the center of a second federal investigation tied to the 2020 election. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley stocks close higher after reporting earnings today. And Microsoft shares close at a record-high following announcements on its new AI services.

Video Transcript

AKIKO FUJITA: It is closing time here at Yahoo Finance. Here's a look at some of the top stories of the day. Former president Donald Trump is facing the possibility of a second federal indictment in connection with efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump posting on Truth Social that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith. This is possibly the clearest sign. Yet, he could face those charges heading into the 2024 race.

Despite legal headwinds, Trump is still leading in the polls. Banks in focus on Wall Street on the heels of earnings from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. Bank of America beating on the top and bottom lines telling our own Brian Sozzi earlier that the consumer is resilient. Meantime, Morgan Stanley shares jumping after better than expected second quarter results. Executives offering an upbeat outlook for deal making activity.

And finally, Microsoft shares closing at a record high. The company revealing pricing for its AI subscription service. The Copilot service adds artificial intelligence to Microsoft's suite of office products which will cost an additional $30 a month.