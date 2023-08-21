Trump refuses to attend Republican debate: Why it matters to the GOP

Former President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social that he will not be participating in the first Republican primary debate this Wednesday. Currently, Trump is leading in GOP polling amid the latest federal indictments surrounding his attempts to overturn 2020 election results.

The Nation National Affairs Correspondent John Nichols and George Seay, Annandale Capital Founder and Chairman, join Yahoo Finance Live to break down the implications this move may have on widening the gap between Trump and his competitors for the Republican nomination.

"You've got a situation where the front runner is saying that he will not participate. This is a huge deal, because most of the other candidates, in fact, really all of them are running to position themselves as an alternative to Trump," Nichols states. "When they don't have the alternative candidate there, this really looks like a gathering at the kids' table."

Seay particularly outlines Trump's overwhelming ability to dominate Republican party narratives so far ahead of the 2024 election.

"It's been wishful thinking on the part of people who want to turn the page and have somebody new and different instead of Former President Trump," Seay says. "And his support has hardened and gotten stronger, it hasn't gotten weaker, and it's not a hundred miles wide and one inch deep like a lot of people hoped it would be."