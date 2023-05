AP Finance

California's budget deficit has soared to nearly $32 billion, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday as he announced a plan that would cover the shortfall this year while potentially leaving the state with multibillion-dollar deficits in the future. Newsom, a Democrat in his second term, proposed no major tax increases for individuals or spending cuts across the state's most important programs, including those impacting public education, health care and homelessness. “This was not an easy budget, but I hope you see we will try to do our best to hold the line and take care of the most vulnerable and most needy, but still maintain prudence,” Newsom said.