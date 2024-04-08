Trump Says States Should Decide on Abortion
Bloomberg's Nancy Cook discusses former President Donald Trump's decision that states should decide on abortion, and whether or not the former President did more good or more damage for his campaign. Bloomberg's Jordan Fabian talks about President Biden explaining his plans to relive student debt for thirty million Americans, and if this will grab the attention of young voters who are upset with Biden and his administration's policy with Israel. Both Nancy and Jordan speak with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."