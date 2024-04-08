Trump Says States Should Decide on Abortion

Associated Press Finance

The nation’s most influential banker, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, told investors Monday that he continues to expect the U.S. economy to be resilient and grow this year. The comments came in an annual shareholder letter from Dimon, who often uses the letter to weigh in broad topics like politics, regulation and global events and what it might mean to JPMorgan Chase, as well as the broader economy. “America’s global leadership role is being challenged outside by other nations and inside by our polarized electorate,” Dimon said.