Trump Says He Can’t Post Bond for $454 Million Penalty. What’s at Stake?

The Wall Street Journal
Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday said the former president has been unable to obtain a bond to guarantee payment of a $454 million civil-fraud judgment against him, despite trying to negotiate a deal with some of the largest suretors in the world. In a filing to a New York appeals court, Trump said that the judgment, ordered by a state judge last month, was so large that suretors wouldn’t accept real estate as collateral and would require cash to guarantee the bond. A private company like the Trump Organization would need $1 billion in cash to obtain the bond and to continue to operate, an amount the company doesn’t have, the filing said.