Trump Trial Date Set for August 14 in DOJ Documents Case

Donald Trump's trial date in the case against him by the Justice Department alleging the mishandling of classified documents is scheduled for Aug. 14, but that will likely be delayed once the former president's legal team lodges expected legal challenges to the indictment and the government's evidence. Kailey Leinz reports on Bloomberg Television.