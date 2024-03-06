Trump vs. Biden: Is messaging on economy key to victory?

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has officially suspended her campaign for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election. Haley was only able to win the Vermont primary, while Donald Trump swept every other state. With Haley out, the rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump is all but set.

E.J. Dionne Jr., Georgetown University Professor and Brookings Institution Senior Fellow, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the importance of the candidates' economic platforms amid voters' dissatisfaction with Biden's handling of the economy.

Dionne Jr. stresses that Biden will need to foreground the government's stability during his tenure, rather than curry favor with a particular demographic: "I think Biden has an interesting line to walk because there's a real class paradox in American Politics...Now working class voters, particularly white working class voters, are Republican. On the one hand you will hear a lot of Biden appealing "Scranton Joe" as he likes to think of himself, appealing to working class voters, pointing out things like the fact that wages, income, has gone up higher at the lower levels of the economy than at the higher levels, which is really unusual. But the other side of this, as I said earlier, is Biden needs a lot of affluent people in the suburbs, including some of those business folks you talked about, to vote for him, and I think he's going to stress the stability of the economy. I don't think he's going to make huge concessions on taxes."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino