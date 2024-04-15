Trump's criminal hush money trial begins in Manhattan court

Former President Donald Trump's first of four criminal trials is set to kick off in a Manhattan court on Monday. The first trial is aimed at hush money payments Trump and his company made to cover up an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. The trial will take a look at whether those payments were a type of business fraud.

Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the Morning Brief to break down the details of the trial and what the outcome will mean for Trump's election status.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

