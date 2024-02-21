Trump's mounting legal losses may taint election prospects

Former President Donald Trump faces significant legal and financial setbacks following a New York civil fraud case ruling against him, fining him over $350 million in penalties. He now has to pay an additional $83 million to author E. Jean Carroll as part of a defamation case judgment.

While Trump retains strong support within his base, the accumulation of legal challenges and losses could feed into voter perceptions of him ahead of the 2024 election.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman discusses the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s political prospects moving forward.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim