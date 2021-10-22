Truth Social: Trump’s new social network will benefit from the very law he tried to destroy
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Trump's new social network.
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Trump's new social network.
Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley breaks down the details of Trump’s social media platform.
Facebook’s name might reflect Horizon, its in-development VR product that Mark Zuckerberg hopes will usher in the metaverse
PayPal, the online payments giant, is in talks to acquire Pinterest for $45 billion, which would be the company’s largest-ever acquisition. It’s a deal that would help Pinterest realize its goal of becoming a shopping powerhouse while PayPal would get one step closer to becoming the “super app” of its aspirations, an analog of China’s WeChat app allowing users to communicate and transact in the same space. The deal is still in the works, it could accelerate social media’s push towards a future that’s much more commercial.
Facebook shares may perform better if the company renames itself, as it’s currently considering. Most research into corporate name changes focuses on companies that are trying to jump on the bandwagon of some hot investment theme or fad. Facebook (FB) is in just the opposite situation currently.
Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.
Raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households is a key part of Democrats’ plan to pay for their proposed multi-trillion-dollar social spending plan, but opposition to that approach from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has sent lawmakers scrambling to find alternative ways to offset costs. Given Sinema’s resistance, there’s a growing chance that the corporate income tax rate could remain untouched in the Democratic budget bill. Even the compromise rate of 25% reportedly preferred by
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading lower Friday following Snap Inc's (NASDAQ: SNAP) third-quarter financial results. Snap reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. The company said advertising revenue was negatively impacted by Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes surrounding advertising on mobile apps. Related Link: Snapchat Takes Other Social Media Stocks Down With It On Apple Privacy Changes Warning: What You Should
The president says he is still negotiating with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who is opposed to raising taxes to pay for the Democrats' social spending bill.
The streaming behemoth could be leaving money on the table, with its content slate drawing massive buzz in the face of fierce criticism.
Shares of Snap Inc plunged on Friday, dragging down other ad-dependent tech firms, after the photo messaging app owner warned of a prolonged hit from Apple Inc's privacy changes on iOS devices. Snap shares were down nearly 20% at $60.8 before the bell, on track to open at a near three-month low. Shares of Facebook, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Twitter were down between 2% and 4%.
President Joe Biden and Congressional Democratic leaders are reportedly scaling back their visions of tax hikes on the rich and corporations, but whether that ultimately translates into a win for the wealthy is an open question, according to tax experts. There was a time in the not-too-distant past when top Democratic lawmakers seemed ready to raise the top income tax rate, boost the capital gains rate and increase the corporate income tax rate as ways to raise cash for social safety net programs and massive infrastructure projects. Now those rate hikes may be on the ropes as Biden aims to reach a deal on a social safety net plan, with zero wiggle room for ‘no’ votes on his side of the aisle.
(Bloomberg) -- The rout in Brazilian markets deepened Friday after key members of the economic team left in protest over plans to boost welfare spending that will break a key fiscal rule seen as essential to keeping investor confidence in the country. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern
You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated he is somewhat more concerned about higher inflation and said that the central bank would watch carefully for signs that households and businesses were expecting sustained price pressures to continue.
Someone signed up for an account on TRUTH Social and posted a photo of a defecating pig.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his return to the digital world with the planned launch of his own social media app as he promises to "stand up to Big Tech" after being banished from major platforms. The app, TRUTH Social, will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release they issued on Wednesday. The venture may provide the first real test of the power of right-wing social media with the full force of Trump's support.
Facebook's stock looks too cheap, argues this Wall Street bull.
Internet stocks were under pressure in premarket trading on Friday, dragged lower by Snap , after the owner of social media app Snapchat said privacy changes imposed by Apple were weighing on digital advertising and would hurt the holiday quarter to come. Shares of Snap fell 20% in premarket trading slumping after results late Thursday. Other companies that rely on digital ads were under pressure in premarket trading, including Facebook down more than 3%, with Etsy , Shopify, Stitch Fix and Pint
Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Canada's oil producers face new pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce emissions in just three years, a sudden acceleration of their plans that at least one major company said looks unrealistic. Suncor Energy, the second-largest Canadian crude producer, says it remains focused on cutting emissions by 2030, not 2025 as the Canadian government will require. "Honestly, 2025 is going to be tough," Martha Hall Findlay, Suncor's Chief Sustainability Officer, told Reuters.