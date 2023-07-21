What TSMC's earnings might tell us about Big Tech results

Semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reported its first decline in profit in four years. The problem stems, in part, from weaker demand for smartphones and personal computers. Charles Schwab Senior Investment Strategist Kevin Gordon notes that earnings expectations have already been cut for the tech sector from a year ago. "Certainly the outlook for 2023 has come down a lot, down to one percent, but I think it's more about the outlook for '24 now that those stocks have been looking at," Gordon tells Yahoo Finance Live.