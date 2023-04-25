‘Tucker Carlson is Fox News,’ reporter says
Axios Pro Media Deals Reporter Kerry Flynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the road ahead for Fox News following Tucker Carlson’s departure from the network, and Don Lemon’s departure from CNN.
(Bloomberg) -- Fox News, in announcing Monday that it’s parted ways with Tucker Carlson, is losing a host who brought in millions of viewers but proved too much to handle even for corporate chiefs Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch.Most Read from BloombergFox Fired Its Biggest Star Tucker Carlson, Who Badmouthed BossesClarence Thomas’s Billionaire Friend Did Have Business Before the Supreme CourtTucker Carlson Leaves Fox News in Shakeup After SettlementBRICS Draws Membership Bids From 19 Nations Before
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warned that failure by Congress to raise the government's debt ceiling - and the resulting default - would trigger an "economic catastrophe" that would send interest rates higher for years to come. Yellen, in remarks prepared for a Washington event with business executives from California, said a default on U.S. debt would result in job losses, while driving household payments on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards higher. She said it was a "basic responsibility" of Congress to increase or suspend the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap, warning that a default would threaten the economic progress that the United States has made since the COVID-19 pandemic.