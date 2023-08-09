Twilio stock up after raising full-year guidance
Twilio (TWLO) shares are on the rise after reporting solid Q2 results and raising its full-year outlook. Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo discusses the trending ticker.
Twilio (TWLO) shares are on the rise after reporting solid Q2 results and raising its full-year outlook. Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo discusses the trending ticker.
Twilio shares were making strides in premarket trading a day after the software company reported solid second-quarter numbers and boosted its full-year guidance. Twilio (ticker: TWLO) stock was rising 6.6% to $62.24 Wednesday. “We view execution towards near-term profitability positively,” William Blair analysts wrote in a Wednesday report.
Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.33% and 0.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 200% and 1.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The S&P 500 has notched some very respectable returns this year, but there’s reason to believe it is only the beginning of a sustained multiyear rally. At least, that is the opinion of ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary, who believes that while various sectors of the US economy will be dealing with a series of difficulties, the S&P 500 is poised to ride the momentum of increased government expenditure in the upcoming years. O’Leary anticipates that the CHIPS and Science Act along with the Inflation
Stocks were down, failing to shake off losses driven by banking-sector worries as attention shifted to a key US inflation report.
Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 147.37% and 13.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Although the revenue and EPS for Vroom (VRM) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.
STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Apple stock finally ended its post-earnings losing streak on Tuesday only to begin a new one on Wednesday. Don’t be surprised if it keeps falling. Yes, it might be tempting to buy the Apple dip.
Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 2.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
NVIDIA, Lam Research, NXP Semiconductors and ON Semiconductor are included in this Analyst Blog.
Nvidia, a giant in data centers and gaming, is sizzling in 2023. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now, with earnings due soon? On Aug. 8, Nvidia unveiled a more powerful AI chip coming next year: the next-gen GH200 Grace Hopper super chip.
In the second quarter, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) repurchased $3.1 billion of shares and a further $800 million worth of shares in July.
At the end of June, the Biden Administration unveiled an ambitious goal to ensure reliable broadband internet access for the entire US, even the most remote rural areas. The project will involve a federal outlay of $42 billion, allocated to the states over the next two years. The President touts the initiative as a move to close the ‘digital gap’ that separates the haves and have-nots in the world of high-speed connectivity. “It’s the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever, because for t
Shares in sports gambling names have fallen in the wake of Penn's $2 billion deal for ESPN rights.
Fitness and energy drink maker Celsius beat expectations with record Q2 sales late Tuesday. CELH stock rallied to all-time highs early Wednesday.
FTC Solar (FTCI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 32.33%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
5 stocks accounted for 10.3% of total global wealth created between 1990 and 2020. 159 stocks accounted for 50%.
Finding solid returns is the key to success in stock investing, but there are almost as many paths to that as there are investors. You can pack your portfolio with long-term stocks featuring slow appreciation; you can invest heavily in trending stocks that are riding a bubble, hoping to cash out at the right time; or you can buy into low-cost equities that feature high potential to boom. That last is the allure behind the penny stocks. Traditionally priced for a dollar or less per share, today t
Although the revenue and EPS for Sitio Royalties (STR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.
Unity Software's (U) second-quarter 2023 results reflect year-over-year improvement in the top and bottom lines.