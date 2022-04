TheStreet.com

In just a few weeks time, the Tesla CEO purchased a large stake in Twitter, was offered a seat on the company's board, refused that seat... preferring instead to be a "passive" investor, and then launched an unsolicited bid for the company. Twitter responded to that bid by initially implementing a "poison pill" that would limit Musk's ability to further build his ownership stake. It didn't hurt that the board also reportedly received a number of calls from large shareholders over the weekend asking why they were fighting what was basically an offer of $54.20 per share, which is a 38% premium over where Twitter's stock closed on April 1, which was the day prior to the day that Musk filed the paperwork revealing his 9%+ stake in the firm.