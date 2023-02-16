Twitter CEO search: Who are the frontrunners to replace Elon Musk?

TechCrunch

Following the major integration of Showtime into Paramount+ two weeks ago, Paramount reported its quarterly earnings this morning, announcing that Paramount+ gained 9.9 million subscribers in Q4 to bring the total to 56 million subs, up from 46 million in the previous quarter. This means Paramount+ has more customers than Hulu, which recently reported 48 million subs. The company also confirmed it would raise prices across its service due to its combination with Showtime.