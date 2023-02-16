Twitter CEO search: Who are the frontrunners to replace Elon Musk?
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo, Julie Hyman, Brad Smith, and Brian Sozzi discuss Twitter’s CEO search.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo, Julie Hyman, Brad Smith, and Brian Sozzi discuss Twitter’s CEO search.
The software giant launched a new version of the search engine powered by AI, integrating a chat interface with features from ChatGPT.
Disney said Mr. Seacrest is set to be replaced by Mark Consuelos, an actor and Kelly Ripa’s husband. The show will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark.”
In honor of World Radio Day, TuneIn released Explorer, a new feature that maps the world's radio stations.
Following the major integration of Showtime into Paramount+ two weeks ago, Paramount reported its quarterly earnings this morning, announcing that Paramount+ gained 9.9 million subscribers in Q4 to bring the total to 56 million subs, up from 46 million in the previous quarter. This means Paramount+ has more customers than Hulu, which recently reported 48 million subs. The company also confirmed it would raise prices across its service due to its combination with Showtime.
The series stars Taylor Kitsch ("Friday Night Lights"), Jai Courtney ("The Suicide Squad"), Kyle Bradley ("American Horror Story") and Dane DeHaan ("Oppenheimer"), among others.
Great if you love callbacks to older, better 'Star Trek' things and loving depictions of old props, tho.
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is rapidly growing its share of the global market for virtual-reality headsets. That puts it squarely in competition with Facebook parent Meta. The two are already battling for social-media users and ad dollars. WSJ tech reporter Meghan Bobrowsky joins host Zoe Thomas to discuss why ByteDance’s rise poses such a threat to Meta. Photo: Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
For every game like 'Grand Theft Auto', there are dozens of failures. Warner Bros. Games has defied the odds with its new Harry Potter game.
Platformer has interviewed Twitter employees to figure out why people's For You feeds turned into The Elon Musk show, and they said the company's engineers truly did build a system that benefited their CEO alone.
The lead guitarist of the rock band The Kinks has pleaded with billionaire Elon Musk to stop censoring the band’s name after Twitter automatically hid its posts.
All it took to get memecoins to rally this time was Elon Musk posting a series of images of his dog on Twitter. Dogecoin bulls are still hoping for more.
A new report claims that Elon Musk was annoyed that his Super Bowl tweet got fewer views than one from U.S. President Joe Biden.
Don't waste time cold-applying for jobs — focus on building a professional network instead.
Video dating started in the 1970s with Betamax tapes, but after a decades-long absence it has been adopted by dating apps.
The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.
But Hollywood’s embrace of A.I. does raise a lot of questions.
The Dow Jones sold off 400 points Thursday on hot inflation data and weekly initial jobless claims. Shopify plunged on earnings.
Cenovus (CVE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -39.58% and 6.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The cost of charging an EV is almost always less than filling a car's gas tank but it can depend on gas prices and electricity rates where you live.
If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.