Twitter: Elon Musk agrees to $44 billion buyout deal
Tech editor Dan Howley reports on Elon Musk's agreement to his original buyout proposal to Twitter amid litigation in chancery courts.
Elon Musk is once again interested in purchasing Twitter for $44 billion.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.
Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.
Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.
Apple CEO Cook outlined four specific attributes that make for successful hires.
You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.
Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.
DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI ), it is important to understand the...
Only about one in four retirees has not experienced any kind of shock event in retirement, according to a study from the Society of Actuaries. “With retired clients, one of the bigger items that we talk about is how many months of distributions we want to set aside for extra money for unforeseen, or irregular expenses,” said Peter T. Palion, certified financial planner and president of Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York. This is one of the most unforeseen expenditures in retirement, and includes the medical needs of a spouse, parent, child or grandchild, says Spencer Betts, a certified financial planner, chief compliance officer and financial consultant at Bickling Financial in Lexington, Massachusetts.
The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.
There's risk to any investment, and that includes esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE). The company came public already via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). SPAC stocks have interesting structures because insiders typically own the majority of the shares outstanding.
What’s more, both Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey recently upped the amount of emergency savings they now recommend you have. Finance guru Suze Orman now recommends that people have enough money to cover 12 months’ worth of expenses in an emergency fund, up from her previous eight months’ recommendation.
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.
As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.