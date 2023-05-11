Twitter: Elon Musk announces hiring of a new full-time CEO
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Elon Musk's announcement that he has hired Twitter's new CEO and what this means for Tesla.
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 28, many Tesla bulls voiced concern he is too focused on the social media platform.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, spent $1,000 on oil royalties in 1962. He now receives 70 times that amount from them each year.
With the rise of ChatGPT, AI (artificial intelligence) has been generating an enormous amount of buzz this year, based on the tech’s potential to impact so many facets of everyday life and the way we interact with the world around us. But is it really a seismic development or just overhyped tech? Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban falls resolutely in the former camp. Having recently waded in on the conversation, Cuban has said the tech’s potential is “beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” comparing
Shares of beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev stock are down again as a conservative boycott continues to loom over the company.
Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterates Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Buy and a $320 price target. The analyst expects Nvidia to meet or slightly beat April quarter and July quarter outlook expectations on data center Hopper H100 ramp, solid Gaming trends (Ada Lovelace), and stable networking (NICs, switching, and DPUs). He sees Nvidia driving the biggest technology inflection the world may have seen in transformational AI everywhere and in everything. Jensen’s AI vision is openly playi
No matter what your personal view is on celebrity endorsements, there’s no denying that their support can significantly boost the visibility of a product. That is the point after all in getting a well-known figure for some promotional activities. But what happens when the chosen celebrity happens to be the wrong fit? Well, Anheuser-Busch can tell you all about that. The Bud Light-owner decided to run a promotional push for the beer by bringing on board transgender ‘influencer’ Dylan Mulvaney, wh
A lack of loan diversification and a steady rise in operating expenses are major near-term headwinds for KeyCorp (KEY).
Companies can allocate their funds in various ways to create shareholder value. But in the eyes of legendary investor Warren Buffett, one method stands out above all others. “If you do it at the right price, there’s nothing better than buying in your own business,” the Berkshire Hathaway CEO said during his company’s annual shareholders meeting in 2022. Buffett was referring to stock buybacks. Basically, a company can repurchase its own shares from the open market, effectively reducing the numbe
When an insider buys, it can deliver a positive message to shareholders, indicating that they're confident in the long-term picture of the business.
Stock fell on Thursday afternoon as investors digested more inflation data and regional bank turmoil.
Cathie Wood has purchased 1.64 million TSLA shares so far in 2023, with her firm projecting Tesla will reach a $2,000 per share price in 2027.
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has never been one to hold back his opinions, even when it comes to legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. founder Warren Buffett. Don't Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families In a candid 2020 interview with The New York Times, Musk didn’t mince words when he discussed Buffett’s image. “He has managed to create a great image for himself as a kindly grandfather, which is maybe
(Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn’s holding company authorized a buyback equaling almost 27% of its shares trading on the open market, potentially boosting the stock price as the financier feuds with a short seller.Most Read from BloombergJamie Dimon Says US Needs to 'Finish' the Bank CrisisTurkey Markets Rally as Candidate Withdraws Days Before VoteDimon Jabs at Trump on Debt Ceiling, Says JPMorgan Has War RoomKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making EmpireTraders Embrace Bonds as Rece
The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Cassava Sciences entered a new percentile Thursday, with a rise from 77 to 85. Cassava Sciences stock is not currently in a good buy position, although it has recently reversed a downtrend. See if the stock forms a new pattern now that it has cleared several key moving averages.
(Bloomberg) -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. tumbled by the most since October 2020 on Wednesday after the company cut its profit forecast for the year, signaling that interest in golf is cooling following a pandemic-fueled surge.Most Read from BloombergTucker Carlson’s Twitter Move Wipes $235 Million From RumbleSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseTreasuries Advance After CPI; Stocks Edge Higher: Mar
The Trade Desk's (TTD) first-quarter 2023 results reflect gains from solid customer retention and a growing innovative product pipeline.
The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?
Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 350 points Thursday on cool inflation data and surging weekly initial jobless claims. PacWest plunged 30% on falling deposits.