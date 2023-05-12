U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.18
    +11.56 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,384.39
    +74.88 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,355.56
    +27.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.71
    -14.81 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    +0.58 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    2,024.20
    +3.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2500
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8680
    +0.3480 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,467.58
    -971.63 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    583.11
    -1.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,749.07
    +18.49 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.30
    +261.58 (+0.90%)
     

NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino reportedly in talks to be named new Twitter CEO

1
Yahoo Finance

The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino in talks to be named Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk transitioning to CTO, and how this will impact Twitter.