Twitter: Elon Musk tweets that inactive accounts will be purged
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses Elon Musk's tweet that Twitter will purge inactive accounts and its impact on users.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses Elon Musk's tweet that Twitter will purge inactive accounts and its impact on users.
Binance says transactions have resumed and denies there were large volumes of outflows from its platform.
The third installment of director James Gunn’s trilogy tallied $114 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend, giving Disney’s Marvel Studios a strong but tepid start to the aging franchise.
Internet television network Netflix has taken a commanding lead in the streaming video market. But is Netflix stock a buy right now?
Some users of the social media network decried the graphic images, describing the postings as "unethical" and "horrible."
Stealth RPG 'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' is nearly here. Preorder the game to scuttle through Middle Earth as Gollum when the game debuts on May 23, 2023.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has the odds stacked against him as he reckons the US economy can skirt recession thanks to banking, politics, and even the weather. Jill Disis explains in today's "Big Take" on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en
Welcome to Elon Musk’s Twitter, where the rules are made up and the check marks don’t matter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO first announced his bid to buy Twitter in April 2022, zealously driven to rid the platform of spam bots and protect free speech. “This is just my strong, intuitive sense that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,” Musk said at a TED conference on the day he made his offer.
Google apparently did not test an Assistant feature against the song "Where Is My Mind?"
The California woman suing Subway for claiming its tuna products contain ingredients other than tuna wants to end her lawsuit because she is pregnant, prompting Subway to demand her lawyers be sanctioned for bringing a frivolous case. Nilima Amin said her "severe" morning sickness and "debilitating" conditions as she prepares for a third child have left her "unable to proceed with the obligations as plaintiff," and require her to focus on her health and family. In a May 4 filing, Subway said Amin's excuse flunked the "straight-face" test, and her lawyers likely realized it would not "simply pay the windfall settlement that they hoped to get by constructing a high-profile shakedown."
Mortgage fees are changing under the new rules from the Biden administration’s Federal Housing Finance Agency. Because some borrowers with good credit may end up paying higher fees compared to those with lower credit scores, the change has sparked a discussion. Among the critics is Peter Schiff, CEO and chief global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital. During an interview posted on Schiff’s YouTube channel, the host shared his intention to buy a home but voiced concerns about getting punished if
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is close to a major order from Ryanair Holdings Plc for about 150 of its largest 737 Max aircraft, an important endorsement from a key customer that adds crucial sales momentum for the jet intended to counter Airbus SE’s popular A321neo. Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebatePowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffWhy Airfares, Hotels and Cars Are Getting So Expensive for Ameri
Viatris (VTRS) beats on Q1 earnings but misses sales. The company is now looking to reshape its business after selling its biosimilars portfolio.
From artificial intelligence to extraterrestrial life, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk discussed a wide range of topics during his Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson. He also touched on commercial real estate — and the message is pretty dire. “We really haven’t seen the commercial real estate shoe drop. That’s more like an anvil, not a shoe,” Musk said. “So the stuff we’ve seen thus far actually hasn’t even – it’s only slightly real estate portfolio degradation. But that will become a very serious
Every investor would naturally like to see the stocks that make up their portfolio show a consistent upward curve, but that, as everyone learns eventually, is just not the way it works. Peaks and troughs are part of the investing game, and even the stock market kings go through periods of serous pullbacks for one reason or another, be it macro developments or some news item that spooked investors. And every so often, despite sound fundamentals, the pendulum swings too far into negative terrain,
An increase in operating expenses and a rise in provisions on a deteriorating operating outlook are major headwinds for Truist Financial (TFC).
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) completed glide flight from Spaceport America in the last week of April 2023. SPCE states that the data collected from the glide flight will be analyzed over the coming weeks and expects to launch the commercial services in Q2. SPCE's last flight was in July 2021, which flew founder Richard Branson and three other crew members to the edge of space, reported the WSJ. The report mentioned that the company's stock lost 90% of its value just before the 202
Trying to navigate the ups and downs of the stock market and predict its future direction can seem like a complicated and daunting task. But as with almost anything, keeping it simple is often the key. And one of the most straight forward strategies is to keep an eye out for the insiders’ moves. After all, these corporate officers are privy to their companies’ inner workings. So, when an insider is seen picking up shares of the company they work for, especially in bulk, it sends a clear signal t
Single-family rentals saw a 5% increase at the close of the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. must pay Frank founder Charlie Javice’s defense costs in its suit accusing her of defrauding the bank in its $175 million acquisition of her college-loan-planning site.Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebatePowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffWhy Airfares, Hotels and Cars Are Getting So Expensive for AmericansFootball Stadiums Belong in the SuburbsBiden Trails Trum