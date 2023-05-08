U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,138.12
    +1.87 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,618.69
    -55.69 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,256.92
    +21.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.47
    -5.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.79
    +1.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,027.90
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    -0.14 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    +0.0750 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2618
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0930
    +0.2740 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,545.43
    -1,415.83 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.67
    -12.94 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,949.88
    -208.07 (-0.71%)
     

Twitter: Elon Musk tweets that inactive accounts will be purged

1
Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses Elon Musk's tweet that Twitter will purge inactive accounts and its impact on users.