Twitter: Musk confirms plans to increase character limit to 4,000
Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts review several of Elon Musk's proposed changes to Twitter, including the idea to extend character counts of tweets to 4,000.
Americans are expecting lower increases in inflation in the short term and longer run, according to a New York Fed survey released Monday.
The U.S. home price correction is sharper—and more widespread—than previously thought.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk was booed on stage for several minutes at a comedy show in San Francisco on Sunday after spending the weekend attacking former Twitter Inc. employees and outgoing top US medical adviser Anthony Fauci.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes Wi
Forget ad-supported tiers, binging versus weekly releases, and prices, Netflix needs to follow the Mouse House and do this now.
Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has launched an NFT on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain and says it is seeing "unprecedented demand." Is this a fad or a way to fundamentally change loyalty for companies? Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss in the video below.
As Twitter Blue plans its relaunch, Apple users face a surcharge.
The British actress recalled being told by the iconic action star that she needed to get it together during the production of their 2014 film, "Edge of Tomorrow."
At least hundreds of fans were turned away from Bad Bunny’s Mexico City show on Friday because security officers thought their tickets were fake.
Shaquille O’Neal emceeing a New Year’s Eve party — and you’re invited to experience it in VR. “The Shaq-tacular Spectacular” is a one-hour special produced for Meta’s VR and social platforms. The recorded event will stream on Dec. 31 in a repeating loop — all night — featuring musical acts, celebrity entertainment and “an epic […]
Hallmark actress Lacey Chabert appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to talk about her new Christmas movie. She wore a black bodycon dress that impressed fans.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Jared Blikre, Seana Smith, and Pras Subramanian discuss a a new Morning Consult Survey that found Gen Z's favorite social media apps and which movie franchise they like more than Marvel.
“I can’t handle this,” Khloé Kardashian raved over little sister Kylie Jenner’s latest sexy ensemble
In the late 1960s "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" turned primetime TV upside-down. But folk singers-turned-comedians Tom and Dick Smothers challenged the powers-that-be, from the White House to CBS, until the network famously cancelled their top-rated counterculture hit back in 1969. Today the brothers, now in their 80s, are back for a live stage tour. They talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about sibling rivalries, censorship, and sharing a bond that's outlasted their critics.
Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World. The division's Instagram page shared an image of the work being done at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction in the new World Nature area of Epcot. Part of the trail-like attraction's goal appears to use the iconic "Moana" film to provide education on how the water cycle works.
Find Ken DeLand Website handoutThe family of 22-year-old study abroad student Ken DeLand. Jr., who has been missing in France since Dec. 3, are desperate for information about their son. DeLand, who is in his last year at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, is part of a study abroad program run by the University of Grenoble Alpes under the American Institute for Foreign Study group. His mother Carol Laws said an administrator with the study abroad program contacted her in late Nov
Shop picks from Barefoot Dreams, Sharper Image, Laneige, and more starting at $9.
John Robins, 40, is a comedian who has appeared on television shows such as Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Russell Howard’s Good News. He is also a radio presenter, with a weekly show on BBC5 Live with Elis James.
Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter to share pictures of his 2-year-old son X AE A-Xii during a visit to Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. X AE A-Xii was born in 2020 and is Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. In one of the pictures, Musk tweeted, "X in beautiful San Francisco." X in beautiful San Francisco pic.twitter.com/yM3LiGEpNL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022 The photo was taken near a heart sculpture in San Francisco's Union Square. In another pi
Dave Chappelle told his fans to 'shut the f— up' after the crowd at his San Francisco comedy show booed his special guest, Elon Musk.