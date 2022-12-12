Twitter: Musk confirms plans to increase character limit to 4,000

American City Business Journals

Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World. The division's Instagram page shared an image of the work being done at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction in the new World Nature area of Epcot. Part of the trail-like attraction's goal appears to use the iconic "Moana" film to provide education on how the water cycle works.