U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,840.33
    -14.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,185.71
    +11.87 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,299.32
    -73.28 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.04
    -0.96 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.86
    -6.23 (-5.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    -0.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0058
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0870 (-2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1870
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5090
    -0.9110 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,775.36
    -582.81 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.09
    -4.29 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.77
    -13.82 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Twitter says Elon Musk’s request to end deal is ‘invalid’

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSLA
  • TWTR

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down the latest in the Elon Musk-Twitter saga as Twitter hits back at the Tesla CEO over his claims to terminate the buyout deal.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter plans to sue Elon Musk over broken buyout contract

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down the legal outcomes that could occur in the dispute between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter.

  • Twitter ‘does have the upper hand here’ in legal battle versus Elon Musk: Analyst

    CFRA Research Industry Analyst Angelo Zino weighs in on the Twitter-Elon Musk drama and why he thinks Twitter has the upper hand in a potential legal battle.

  • Elon Musk Tears Into Trump, Tells Him to ‘Hang Up His Hat’

    GettyElon Musk fired back at Donald Trump on Monday night in a series of scathing tweets, urging the former president to give up his ambitions of a political comeback.Musk’s comments came after Trump ripped into the Tesla CEO at his Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska.“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to reg

  • Tech and communication stocks lag, U.S. dollar index reaches 20-year highs

    Stocks in the tech and communication services sectors, along with small caps, struggled in today's trading session, while the U.S. dollar index hit multiyear highs.

  • PepsiCo stock rises premarket on earnings, oil prices slide below $100 a barrel

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down how markets are moving ahead of the opening bell.

  • Musk Says Trump ‘Too Much Drama,’ Should Sit Out 2024 Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Donald Trump should “sail into the sunset” rather than run for president again and predicted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will easily beat Joe Biden if the two square off in 2024.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts Following Surge in StaffingIn a s

  • Law professor evaluates Elon Musk’s arguments against Twitter

    Columbia Law School Professor Zohar Goshen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the claims Tesla CEO Elon Musk has levied against Twitter and whether the social media platform has recourse after Musk backed out of the buyout deal.

  • Musk responds to Twitter’s threat to sue him

    Twitter threatened to sue Elon Musk for pulling out of the deal to buy the company. Musk claims Twitter would not disclose information he wanted about bots and spam accounts.

  • Priti Patel woos Tory Brexiteers as allies say Right must back ‘the bigger beast’

    Priti Patel spent Monday locked in talks with Brexiteers as she wavered on whether to launch a leadership bid amid fears the Tory Right were botching their chance of defeating Rishi Sunak.

  • Real-life clown car: Rickshaw crammed with 27 passengers filmed being stopped by police in India

    What police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh expected to be a normal traffic stop turned out to be a bewildering scene after 27 passengers were discovered to have ridden a single auto-rickshaw. Traffic police reportedly began pursuing the rickshaw after seeing it speed past a local police station. After pulling over the three-wheeler, the authorities instructed its passengers to exit it.

  • Twitter-Elon Musk lawsuit: ‘The burden of proof lies with Mr. Musk,’ attorney says

    Boston College Law School professor Brian Quinn breaks down the potential rulings and conditions that could be applied in Twitter's lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for stepping away from his deal to purchase the social media platform.

  • Retired army general loses consulting contract after mocking first lady in tweet

    Retired army general loses consulting contract after mocking first lady in tweet

  • Buttigieg defends anti-Kavanaugh protesters outside Morton’s: ‘People are upset’

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday defended protesters against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who gathered earlier this week outside Morton’s steakhouse, where he was eating dinner. Reports emerged on Friday that Kavanaugh exited the back of the D.C. restaurant Wednesday night to avoid the protesters, who were demanding that management kick him out. Buttigieg’s…

  • CMPD: Suspect leads 100-mph chase into York County after hitting officer in Charlotte

    Just days after a suspect led a reckless chase through the city, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a driver accused of striking a CMPD officer ended up leading a chase into South Carolina Friday afternoon.

  • Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

    For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects...

  • Elon Musk has turned Twitter into dead money: Morning Brief

    Twitter now looks uninvestable as Elon Musk says no deal. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, July 11, 2022.

  • Twitter hits back at Musk over breach of obligations

    STORY: Twitter fired back at Elon Musk on Monday, accusing the world's richest person of "knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm.It comes days after the Tesla CEO sought to back out of the $44-billion deal, accusing Twitter of breaching its obligations under the merger agreement. In a letter sent to Musk, dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter refuted the claim, calling the attempt to scrap the deal “invalid and wrongful”.The letter also stated that the merger agreement remains in place and demanded Musk’s side comply with their obligations under the contract.The company is planning to sue Musk to force a completion of the deal, a threat he laughed off earlier on Monday, when he sent a series of tweets mocking Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court. Analyst Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush, said it’s all a loss for both sides."Reputation wise, there's not a clear winner. I think to some extent they're both losers regardless of how it all plays out. The worst that could happen for Musk is that the court ultimately rules he need to buy Twitter, something he doesn't want to own. That obviously, if you look up the term 'awkward' that would probably be the definition of what happens there. And I think at that point, it's probably likely some sort of settlement, if that ultimately ended up. Because for Twitter, the last thing you want is someone owning your company that didn't want to own it in the first place."People familiar with the matter told Reuters, Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware.

  • Wheels up! Prime Day 2022 luggage sales are here: up to 65% off

    Get over $200 off luggage sets for Prime Day from Amazon Basics, Samsonite, Kenneth Cole, and more.

  • Twitter deal: These are the legal issues Elon Musk faces after reneging on buyout

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down potential legal issues Elon Musk faces should Twitter follow through on its plans to take the Tesla CEO to court over breaking the buyout contract.

  • Johnny Depp Reaches Settlement In ‘City Of Lies’ Assault Case Ahead Of LA Trial Start

    Johnny Depp may find himself facing off again with Amber Heard in Virginia in the ex-couple’s big-bucks defamation battle, but he seems to have put an end to the assault and battery case about to go to trial in the City of Angels. Two weeks to the day before the scheduled start of the trial brought […]