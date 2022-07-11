U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.84
    -43.54 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,176.17
    -161.98 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,389.73
    -245.58 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.26
    -33.10 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.63
    -1.16 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.90
    -10.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.17 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    -0.0132 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1892
    -0.0144 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3770
    +1.2970 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,463.62
    -332.46 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.59
    -2.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Twitter stock plummets amid Elon Musk fallout

In this article:
  • TWTR

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how Twitter shares are faring amid the company's ongoing saga with Elon Musk.

