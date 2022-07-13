U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Twitter sues Elon Musk to enforce $44 billion buyout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to report on the latest surrounding Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk.

Video Transcript

- Twitter is not going away quietly. When it comes to Elon Musk, the social media company is now, as expected, suing the billionaire to try to force him to actually go through with the $44 billion buyout. Twitter said it, quote, "Bent over backwards to get Musk the information he had requested. It also claims Musk only pulled out because of the downturn in the markets." Here to break down the latest developments in the saga, Yahoo Finance's senior legal reporter, Alexis Keenan. Alexis, this filing the suit was interesting reading. I mean, my TLDR of it is they basically accused him of lying, but maybe not in so many words.

- And then some.

- Yes. And then some. Yeah.

- So here's the nutshell version of the complaint. Twitter is saying that Musk, basically, has buyer's remorse now and no longer wants this company, is trying to weasel out of it. They also say that they negotiated a seller friendly contract that is not to Musk's favor and that that's what it is, that he's going to have to live with that.

They finally say that Musk has multiple contract violations already. How? They say that he's been disparaging the company driving its stock price down. They say that he also accumulated stock in secret, so much so that he should have been reporting it to the SEC and didn't. And they also alleged that he has failed to keep the company updated as to his financing milestones that were required in order to back up his side of the deal.

So we have some central questions in this complaint, these are the things that the parties are going to, ultimately, litigate over. The first question is under the contract did Twitter have to share information that Musk wants about the number and percentage prevalence of fake accounts on the platform. Does he have the right to get that in his hands and analyze it for his own purposes?

To that point, here's what the complaint says. Here's how Twitter puts its argument. They say, "Musk announced in an April 21 securities filing that his offer was no longer conditioned on financing or subject to due diligence." Then on April 24 they say, "Musk's counsel sent over a draft agreement reiterated that Musk's offer was not contingent on any due diligence." So the company they're pointing to the intent of the parties trying to tell the court this is what was being negotiated, this is how we got to the final deal. So that is going to be very important as the court looks at this issue.

- Alexis, the average person out there, help us explain the Delaware courts. How does it work?

- Chancery? What the heck a chancery?

- What is that? How fast might this go? Because this has great implications on the stock price, of course. I would argue it's in Twitter's best interest to get this done as quick as possible. Either get your breakup fee or get the deal done.

- Right. So the chancery court is a sophisticated court in terms of business matters because it's handling disputes day in, day out, hundreds, thousands per year between billionaires, major corporations, multinationals. They know about mergers and acquisitions. So these judges are not going to be fooled by what's in the contract, they're going to look at the contract and be very capable at distilling, ultimately, what the parties intended here, we hope. But the chancery court has its history back pre-US, it goes back to the King's Court in England, and it is intended as a court of equity. It's a place where you can go when the law is, as they say, sometimes "an ass." I don't know if I can say that.

- We're streaming, you can say that. You're fine.

- So it is intended to give relief where sometimes even monetary relief won't do the job. For instance, specific performance here when you need a party to go through with a transaction, as Twitter is saying it wants Musk to do, well, that can't really be done necessarily with dollars and cents altogether. They need to force him to take an action.

So these courts eventually in the US were merged equity and law, but matters of law sometimes don't work as one might think is equitable. You can think of, for instance, a mom of five children going into steal from a Walmart, let's say. And it's to feed her children and otherwise has no access to be able to do that. Well, an equity court might say, well, OK, we know that was illegal, but we're going to find some equity here and we're going to say in this instance it's OK that that happened.

Let's say the state, for example, prohibited Walmart from making an offer that would be reasonable to that woman. So that's a long story, but bottom line is the court has a little bit more liberty to apply rationale beyond just what the letter of the law says. Nonetheless, there is strong jurisprudence about how they come to those decisions and they are matters of law combined with equity.

- That's a great breakdown.

- It's really interesting.

- I never understood that or heard that before, but I appreciate it so much here. Alexis Keenan, Yahoo Finance's own, helping us keep tabs on all things Musk and Twitter and what's taking place here.

