Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musks clashes with the SEC

Former SEC chairman Harvey Pitt discusses Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s clashes with the SEC and criticisms of his approach to potentially buying social media platform Twitter.
Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist" who has been critical of Twitter's policies, did not elaborate on the tweet. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Continuing his tirade against the company, Musk had launched a poll on Thursday asking his 80 million followers if "taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board", to which a large majority responded "Yes".
Billionaire Tesla boss said to be seeking a direct appeal to Twitter shareholders after social media company’s board launches ‘poison pill’ to thwart takeover
Elon Musk's view of what the app should be would run counter to moves by mainstream social media sites to more aggressively police their properties.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk posted a tweet on Saturday saying "Love Me Tender", days after he took aim at Twitter Inc with a $43 billion cash takeover offer. After Musk's TED talk on Thursday, he hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote". Over the weekend Musk, already the San Francisco-based company's second-largest shareholder after amassing a 9.1% stake in the social media firm, tweeted Twitter board's "economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders".
