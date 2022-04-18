U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.69
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.69
    -39.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.36
    -18.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -14.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.49
    +0.54 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.80
    +5.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.34 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    -0.0047 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9800
    +0.5410 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,707.18
    +314.23 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.68
    +16.76 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musks clashes with the SEC

Former SEC chairman Harvey Pitt discusses Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s clashes with the SEC and criticisms of his approach to potentially buying social media platform Twitter.

