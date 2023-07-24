Twitter's rebranding is 'a sign of desperation': Professor

Elon Musk has moved forward with his rebranding of Twitter into the "X" super-app by changing the website's logo. Marcus Collins, University of Michigan Ross School of Business Marketing Professor, highlights Twitter's suffering metrics under the helm of Musk, which may explain the push to "change the channel" while keeping the purpose of the site the same. Collins notes how the current direction of Twitter has just included "rolling back all the stuff that made the thing unique" as advertisers flee from the app and user communities disengage from it.