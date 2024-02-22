The two sides of AI: How to view the AI stock boom

As the AI boom continues, especially after all of the hype after Nvidia's latest earnings, many on Wall Street will continue to double down on the sector and watch closely for any and all updates. But as the technology and use cases behind AI evolve, investors will need to change their perspective on the space too.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he believes that AI markets should be viewed as two separate categories: Physical hardware and products & services ran by tech companies.

