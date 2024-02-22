Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,087.03
    +105.23 (+2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,069.11
    +456.87 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,041.62
    +460.72 (+2.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.84
    +19.10 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.34
    +0.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,034.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3270
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2661
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5320
    +0.2240 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,599.29
    +250.29 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.49
    +21.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     

The two sides of AI: How to view the AI stock boom

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

As the AI boom continues, especially after all of the hype after Nvidia's latest earnings, many on Wall Street will continue to double down on the sector and watch closely for any and all updates. But as the technology and use cases behind AI evolve, investors will need to change their perspective on the space too.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he believes that AI markets should be viewed as two separate categories: Physical hardware and products & services ran by tech companies.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

