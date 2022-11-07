U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.83
    -0.78 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0024
    +0.0063 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    +0.0138 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6570
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,695.51
    -476.49 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.58
    -4.15 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Take-Two stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings miss

Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley breaks down second-quarter earnings for Take-Two Interactive.

