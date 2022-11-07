Take-Two stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings miss
Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley breaks down second-quarter earnings for Take-Two Interactive.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Activision-Blizzard's third-quarter earnings results.
'NBA 2K' game publisher Take-Two missed Wall Street's expectations for the September quarter and lowered its outlook.
Ireland has a strong pipeline of investments from foreign-owned multinationals and expects many positive announcements in the coming months, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday, looking to ease fears around tech-sector jobs cuts. Ireland is hugely reliant on multinationals that employ over 275,000 people, or one in nine workers, and pay a large chunk of the country's income and corporate taxes. However, digital payments firm Stripe and Twitter, both of whom employ around 500 in Ireland, announced layoffs last week and the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc plans to begin large-scale layoffs this week.
(Bloomberg) -- Big speculators, a year along in a frantic campaign of risk reduction, are getting even more cautious ahead of a duo of potential make-or-break market events this week: midterm elections and the government’s inflation report. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Re
The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.
Díaz became the highest-paid reliever in baseball.
Lyft reported its Q3 earnings at the end of a difficult earnings season for tech.
Republicans have championed “law and order” for decades, but a spike in violent crime and stumbles from Democrats may be making the message especially potent this election cycle.
John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.
The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.
In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]
Higher interest rates and the prospect of a Republican Congress were enough to send these clean energy stocks lower.
With continued economic worries and quarterly earnings looming, investors are selling the lending platform's shares today.
Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.
Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...
Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were jumping 16.2% higher as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Monday. The big gain came after the company announced its third-quarter results and revealed plans for two acquisitions. Viatris reported Q3 revenue of $4.08 billion.
Digital Turbine's (APPS) second-quarter earnings are expected to have been negatively impacted by rising macroeconomic challenges like inflation, which is hurting its ad revenue business segment.