Tyler Kroft

In a perfectly priced world, a muni bond would pay interest equivalent to a Treasury bond minus the investors’ tax burden on the Treasury and adjusted for liquidity and credit quality of the issuing state or municipality. On average, the study found, the yield of the muni bonds was nearly 15 basis points, or 0.15 percentage point, lower than what would be explained by their favorable tax status. “Investors are willing to accept a lower interest rate on their munis, which is the same as paying more,” says Francis Longstaff, professor of finance at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and co-author of the research.