U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.77
    +8.11 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,837.71
    +115.81 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,031.81
    -3.19 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.83
    +21.15 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.82
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.90
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1730
    +0.0800 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4810
    +0.2880 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,775.09
    -173.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.36
    -6.15 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.76
    -11.78 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,939.18
    +228.56 (+0.70%)
     

Tyler Kroft

Yahoo Finance Video

Fearless Forecast Week 1:
Projected Points: 0