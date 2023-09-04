Tyler Kroft
Futures rose with U.S. markets closed Monday for Labor Day. Nvidia and the other Magnificent 7 stocks are near buy points.
After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets.
Homeowners are facing a “cost of owning crisis” as rapidly falling house prices push tens of thousands into negative equity.
President Vladimir Putin's regime continues to impose an increasing number of punitive measures on companies trying to exit the Russian market.
With the stock market closed for Labor Day, it could be a good time to take a step back and look at what’s happening with U.S. government bonds. One is short-term interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve. The other is the outlook for inflation, since consumer-price gains erode the returns of interest-bearing securities.
The stock market has had a strong 2023 so far, but that doesn’t mean investors won’t enjoy the long weekend. A handful of tech stocks, such as Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META), have led the charge as traders bet on the future of artificial intelligence. Economic data has also given market participants reason for optimism.
After a grantor passes away, becoming the trustee can be daunting, especially if you're responsible for distributing property. Houses are among the most valuable assets in a family for financial and sentimental reasons. Therefore, it's critical to understand how to transfer property out of a trust after death.
Jeremy Siegel says a brighter earnings outlook, and the prospect of no more interest-rate hikes until at least December, are good news for stocks.
While Rivian (RIVN) unveils that its latest dual-motor R1T boasts an impressive 410-mile range, Fisker (FSR) is actively advancing its global presence by expanding into new European markets.
The healthcare giant’s separation of its consumer-health business arms it with billions in cash for allocating capital in the remaining businesses.
It can pay to be a responsible rental property owner. For instance, if you're always investing in your rental property and making improvements, not only will your tenants appreciate it and remain tenants longer, you can get a depreciation deduction on rental property.
In a perfectly priced world, a muni bond would pay interest equivalent to a Treasury bond minus the investors’ tax burden on the Treasury and adjusted for liquidity and credit quality of the issuing state or municipality. On average, the study found, the yield of the muni bonds was nearly 15 basis points, or 0.15 percentage point, lower than what would be explained by their favorable tax status. “Investors are willing to accept a lower interest rate on their munis, which is the same as paying more,” says Francis Longstaff, professor of finance at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and co-author of the research.
After selling his instant noodle business to Nestle for $150 million, Pham Nhat Vuong invested in Vietnam's luxury real estate market and hit it big.
My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control.
Retirement is a major milestone that most couples look forward to. But some couples find the transition to retirement negatively impacts their marriage, sometimes resulting in irreconcilable differences and divorce. Rates of late-in-life divorce, also called "gray" divorce, have risen in recent years.
British chip designer Arm is eyeing a valuation between $50 billion and $55 billion for its IPO on the Nasdaq, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
Investors continue to flock to money market funds in search of higher yields, posing an ongoing challenge to banks trying to keep deep-pocketed account holders.
The Roth IRA has been called "the Swiss Army knife" of personal finance because of its flexibility and the tax-free status of its earnings. That's the reason so many retiring workers move to roll their workplace 401(k) accounts into a Roth IRA. However, those doing a Roth rollover should beware the 5-year rule.
Tesla (TSLA) slashes the prices of Model S and X by 15%-19% in the U.S. market on all trims and unleashes the Model 3 refresh with a lot of improvements.
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have struggled amid weaker China economic data. Here are the five best China stocks right now.