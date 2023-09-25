Tyson & Purdue under investigation after child labor reports

Tyson Foods (TSN) and Perdue Farms are under investigation from the Department of Labor following a media report that migrant children were working in their facilities. Reuters reports that the investigation was to determine whether migrant children were used to clean slaughterhouses, after another report from The New York Times showed children working overnight shifts for contractors at the companies' plants. Both companies have told Yahoo Finance they have not received notice of a probe. Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan discusses what has been reported and how each company has responded to the allegations.

