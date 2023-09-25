U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,337.44
    +17.38 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,006.88
    +43.04 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,271.32
    +59.51 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.24
    +7.74 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.12 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.80
    -10.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.46 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5420
    +0.1040 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8570
    +0.4970 (+0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,336.56
    -140.57 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.00
    +3.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.99
    -59.92 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,678.62
    +276.21 (+0.85%)
     

Tyson & Purdue under investigation after child labor reports

Nicholas Jacobino and Alexis Keenan

Tyson Foods (TSN) and Perdue Farms are under investigation from the Department of Labor following a media report that migrant children were working in their facilities. Reuters reports that the investigation was to determine whether migrant children were used to clean slaughterhouses, after another report from The New York Times showed children working overnight shifts for contractors at the companies' plants. Both companies have told Yahoo Finance they have not received notice of a probe. Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan discusses what has been reported and how each company has responded to the allegations.

